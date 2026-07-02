EAEU, China, India, Turkey lead in importing Russian non-resource goods — Cabinet

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The EAEU member states, China, India, and Turkey are the leading importers of Russian non-commodity, non-energy goods, the Russian government announced following a meeting on the "International Cooperation and Export" national project, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

According to Roman Chekushov, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Russia's non-commodity, non-energy exports increased by nearly 10% year-on-year between January and April 2026, totaling approximately $54 billion.

"The growth is driven by increased shipments of both industrial and agricultural products to foreign markets. Non-ferrous and ferrous metallurgy, alongside the chemical industry, stand out among the most successful sectors. The top destinations for Russian goods are the EAEU nations, China, India, and Turkey," the cabinet statement reads.

Veronika Nikishina, Director General of the Russian Export Center (REC), emphasized that the opening months of this year have demonstrated steady demand from Russian businesses for foreign economic activity support tools. In the first four months, more than 6,000 companies utilized support measures provided by the REC Group. Trade shows and other business events are also yielding results: since the beginning of the year, over 500 companies have participated in 14 exhibitions and nine business missions organized by the center.