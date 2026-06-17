Trade turnover between Russia, Brunei close to $1 bln — Putin

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Brunei approached $1 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Sultan of the State of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"Over the past years, the ties between our countries were steadily developing on the basis of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation and are at a high level now. This is evidenced by political interactions and the consistent effort aimed at expanding the mutual trade volumes and cooperation in key industries, primarily in the energy sector," the Russian leader said.

"The trade turnover demonstrates positive dynamics and approached the [$ one] billion mark," Putin added.