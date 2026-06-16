Russia cuts pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 6% in January-April

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia reduced pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 6% in January-April compared with the same period a year earlier, according to TASS calculations based on data from Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

According to the regulator, Turkey imported a combined 1.97 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines in April.

Total Russian gas deliveries to Turkey in January-April reached 8.3 bln cubic meters, down 6% year-on-year.

As previously reported by TASS, Russian gas supplies to Turkey totaled 21.16 bln cubic meters in 2025, up 0.4% from the previous year.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey through two pipelines running under the Black Sea. Blue Stream entered service in early 2003, has a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year, and a total length of 1,213 km.

The TurkStream export pipeline consists of two strings, one designated for supplying gas to Turkish consumers and the other for delivering gas to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters, and commercial operations began in January 2020.