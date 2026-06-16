China's crude oil output up 1.1% to 91.31 mln tons in January-May

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. China's crude oil production totaled 91.31 mln metric tons in January-May 2026, up 1.1% compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

According to the statistics, crude oil output in May increased by 0.5% year-on-year to 18.57 mln metric tons. Average daily production last month reached 599,000 metric tons. At the same time, crude oil processing volumes in May declined by 9.1% to 53.72 mln metric tons. The pace of decline accelerated by 3.3 percentage points compared with April. During the first five months of the year, the country's refineries processed 292.8 mln metric tons of crude oil, representing a 2.2% year-on-year decrease.

Natural gas production, meanwhile, rose by 1.7% in January-May to reach 111.7 bln cubic meters. Gas output in May totaled 21.7 bln cubic meters, down 2.2% year-on-year.

Coal production during the first five months of the year declined by 0.3% to 1.98 bln metric tons, while electricity generation in China increased by 3.6% over the same period to 3.91 trillion kilowatt-hours.