Sber to build IT technology park in Novosibirsk

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The authorities of the Novosibirsk Region and Sberbank signed an agreement at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on the construction of a complex of office buildings for the company's IT unit and the technology park, governor Andrey Travnikov told TASS in an interview.

"We have just signed a tripartite agreement with Sberbank and an investor who will build a fairly large project in Novosibirsk in the interests of Sberbank - these are several office buildings. This is an investment and technology project, because Sberbank is creating new space for its IT technology department and will increase jobs. Furthermore, a technology park will be built in parallel," the governor noted.

The technology park will involve divisions of other companies related to information technology, Travnikov added.

The press service of the regional government added that the development site will be 15,000 square meters. The project will include multifunctional spaces customized upon requests and in line with the number of participants.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.