Russia can be cheapest energy source for AI — Dmitriev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia can be the cheapest energy source globally for artificial intelligence, special envoy of the Russian president and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have a unique advantage. We have just analyzed, Russia can be cheapest energy source globally for artificial intelligence. If looking at our capabilities, we can be 3-4 times cheaper than other energy sources for artificial intelligence. This is fascinating, frankly speaking, probably the most important competitive advantage in place in the quickly changing technology world," Dmitriev said.

"This provides important geopolitical advantages, where we can on the basis of this cheap energy engage and build a partnership in the artificial intelligence sphere in the territory of Russia," he added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.