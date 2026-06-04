Novak allows for possibility of banning diesel exports for producers if necessary

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian government may impose a ban on diesel fuel exports for producers if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Anything is possible, and such solutions may be available as needed. There is no such need at the moment," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.