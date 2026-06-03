UAC chief says Russia created import-substituted passenger aircraft

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia has created import-substituted passenger aircraft, while their certification is only a matter of a short period of time, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In civil aviation, the task was set to carry out import substitution of aircraft within a short timeframe and ensure certification. At that moment, work was already progressing at a very high pace, but the key element was missing – flights. And in 2025, we got all the aircraft the country had been waiting for into the air: the MC-21-310, the SJ-100 with PD-8 engines, the Il-114-300, and the import-substituted Tu-214," he said.

Badekha clarified that the Tu-214 has already been certified, while the Il-114-300 has completed certification flights and is expected to receive certification in the near future.

Certification tests for the MC-21 and SJ-100 are at the final stage. "Around 20% of certification flights remain for the SJ-100, and we will complete them by the end of the summer. Around 70% of flights remain for the MC-21. The import-substituted aircraft have been created, and certification is only a matter of a short period of time," he added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.