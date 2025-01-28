Russian stocks down as main trading session starts

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the start of the main trading session as the MOEX Index fell by 0.13% to 2,887.49 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.13% to 936.48 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.492 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.45% at 2,878.41 points, the RTS was down by 0.45% at 933.53 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 8.55 kopecks at 13.55 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the stock and Derivatives markets on January 27, 2025. In particular, the MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) lost 0.35% as morning trading session started to 2,881.33 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.