Russia still open for cooperation with US in energy sector — Novak

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is still open for cooperation with the US in the energy sector, Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Hadley Gamble for Al Arabiya TV channel.

"We have always been open. It wasn’t [Russia] who severed energy relations between our countries. As a reminder, it was the United States who banned supplies of Russian energy resources to the US. It wasn’t [Russia] who made this decision," he said.

Even if Donald Trump is elected president of the US, Russia doesn’t know how the country will behave in the energy sector, Novak noted. "In any case, irrespective of the policy pursued we will have to respond to the situation of the global energy balance, demand and supply in some way. Let’s see what policy will be pursued," he said.

Energy cooperation between Russia and the US has been suspended due to Washington’s sanction policy. In particular, sectoral sanctions imposed by the US prohibit investment and technological cooperation with projects on exploration of the Russian shelf, including Arctic.