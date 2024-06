MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened with the MOEX index falling by 3.82% to 3,050.03 points and the RTS index - by 3.59% to 1,079.32 points.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 3,100.94 points (-2.21%) and the RTS index reached 1,097.34 points (-1.98%).

By 10:36 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down its decline to 3,129.95 points (-1.3%) and the RTS index was at the level of 1,107.6 points (-1.06%).

At the same time, the yuan traded at 12,15 rubles (-0.63%).