Russia remains global leader in payment industry development — Central Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Despite the existing sanction restrictions, Russia remains the global leader from the standpoint of the payment industry development, First Deputy Chairperson of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Contrary to all the difficulties, contrary to all the sanctions, we remain the financial sector leader in terms of payments development and payments use in real life," she said.

The issue is coming to agenda how to keep the high pace of development in such difficult circumstances, Skorobogatova noted.