Russia’s oil output to total up to 515 mln tons in 2024 — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s oil production is expected at 505-515 mln tons in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I think that [production] will total approximately from 505 to 515 mln tons, I think closer to 515 mln tons," he said, adding that more precise figures would be provided at the end of the year.

OPEC+ nations decided earlier on partial gradual recovery of voluntary output cuts starting October 2024.

