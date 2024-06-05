Accounts Chamber detects irregularities amounting to over $11 bln in five months

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Accounts Chamber detected 2,900 irregularities totally amounting to slightly over 1 trillion rubles ($11 bln) in the first five months of 2024, deputy head of the Chamber Galina Izotova told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In five months of 2024, we detected 2,895 facts of irregularities and failures worth slightly over 1 trillion rubles. This is higher in terms of the number, but lower in terms of the volume of violations registered in the same period last year when around 2,500 irregularities worth around 1.6 trillion rubles were detected," she said, adding that those figures were provided as of May 15.

