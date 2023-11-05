China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, November 5 /TASS/. The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) starts its activities on Sunday with participation of companies and organizations from 154 countries and regions of the world.

The opening ceremony was held in the National Exhibition Congress Center.

The 2023 exhibition has returned to pre-COVID indicators by its scale. Over 3,400 companies take part in it. It is expected to be visited by about 394,000 professional buyers.

Sixty-nine countries will have their national displays. Russia’s industrial potential will be widely presented at CIIE and the country’s participation will be twice larger for a number of position than a year earlier

In particular, Russian companies will demonstrate foods and agricultural produce, consumer goods, souvenirs, cosmetics, home care products, healthcare, IT products and services.