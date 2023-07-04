Russia can supply equipment for Algerian thermal power plants – Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria are discussing an opportunity of supplying Russian equipment to thermal power plants of the North African nation, the Russian Ministry of Energy said after the meeting of Deputy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov with Ambassador of Algeria to Russia Smail Benamara.

"The parties discussed issues of interaction in the oil and gas sphere and down the power industry line, including supplies of Russian equipment for thermal power plants on the territory of Algeria," the ministry said.

The parties also discussed activities of the Russian-Algerian group on energy and preparation for its meeting to be held in September 2023.