Russia to build up to one hundred low-tonnage LNG plants by 2030 — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Various Russian regions have plans to build about 94 low-capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants with a total output of 3.2 mln metric tons per year, Artyom Verkhov, gas industry department head at the Energy Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"The [relevant] regions will announce their demand [projections] and construction plans for building about 94 low-capacity LNG plants by 2030," the official said. "The planned gas consumption rate of these plants will be about 6 bln cubic meters and production volumes will be 3.2 mln metric tons," Verkhov said.

Seventeen low-capacity LNG plants are currently on stream across Russia. Their average capacity utilization stands at 49%, Verkhov said.

Furthermore, Russia produced about 16.5 mln metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with 13.7 mln metric tons delivered to customers in the domestic market.