Just 120 out of 1,400 foreign companies left Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Just 120 out of more than 1,400 foreign companies operating in Russia as of the start of the special military operation left the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There were about 1,404 foreign companies in Russia as of the start of the special military operation," Peskov said. "One hundred and twenty companies left us to date," he noted. "The other ones are somewhere here; they do not want to leave," the Kremlin Spokesman added.

"Even those leaving are nevertheless negotiating possible conditions for the return under the table and do not burn bridges," Peskov noted.