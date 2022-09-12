Russian gas imports by Spain double in August, company says

MADRID, September 12. /TASS/. The volume of Russian gas purchased by Spain in August soared by 102.2% year-on-year, according to data posted by the Spanish energy company Enagas on Monday.

Spain purchased 4,505 GWh of gas from Russia in August compared to 2,228 GWh in the same period in 2021, according to Enagas. Consequently, 11.8% of gas imported by Spain this August was delivered from Russia, which made it the fifth-largest supplier to the kingdom after the US, Algeria, Nigeria and France.

All in all, Spain purchased 32,770 GWh from Russia in eight months of 2022, up by 22.88% compared with the same period last year.