Gas prices in Europe above $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. December futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands spiked to more than $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October 20, according to ICE date.

Gas prices climbed to $1,116 per 1,000 cubic meters by the end of the trading session.

Natural gas prices in Europe moved up on news of suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator in Germany. Gazprom also did not book extra capacity for natural gas transit via Ukraine and Poland on Wednesday.