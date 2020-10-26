Putin requests banning inspections of small business by December 31, 2021

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government with amending legislation to extend the ban on planned inspections of small business until December 31, 2021, according to a list of requests released on the Kremlin website on Monday following an expanded meeting of the presidium of the State Council held on September 28.

"To make amendments to legislation of the Russian Federation, extending the ban on planned supervisory activities regarding small businesses until December 31, 2021, excluding extension of such a ban to tax supervision, customs supervision and supervision in the financial and budget field, as well as to all types of activities and monitored facilities with high risks of harm to the life and health and occurrence of natural and technology-related emergencies, as well as to participants in the budget process," the document said.

The request is to be implemented by December 31, 2021.

A moratorium on planned inspections of small and mid-sized businesses was imposed in Russia starting the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic-related situation.