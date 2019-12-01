Hainan and South Korea create first joint tourist enterprise

HAIKOU, December 1. /TASS/. Tourist companies in South China's Hainan and South Korea have for the first time created a joint company to boost mutual tourist flows, the Sanya city administration reported.

The new company, which was created by the largest South Korean tourism corporation Modok and its Chinese partner Gaoli Holiday International Travel Service, was named Sanya Lide. According to the Chinese authorities, this is the second joint tourism company in the country, created with the participation of foreign capital.

As noted in a statement, a presentation of Hainan's tourism potential was held in the South Korean city of Gwangju. More than 150 participants were presented the seaside resort program prepared by Chinese experts.

“Hainan is actively working to create a port and a free trade zone, pursuing a diversified strategy to create a system of benefits which aims to ensure the development of local tourism industry, the flow of investment and training of professional staff,” said the representative of the Sanya Tourism Promotion Center in the Republic of Korea. “We will create more favorable conditions for the provision of appropriate services in the South Korean market and the expansion of quality tourism products.”

According to the CEO of Sanya Lide, Jong Yi Sik, the new company will become a "bridge" that will ensure cooperation between the South Korean international tourism sector and the Island of Hainan. He emphasized that due to this it will be possible to attract financial resources and boost Hainan's economic development.

According to official statistics, there are direct flights between Sanya and the southern part of the Korean Peninsula in several destinations, including Seoul and Busan. Direct flights to Gwangju from this Hainan resort were launched on November 9, 2019.