Gazprom, Wintershall Dea discuss Nord Stream 2, interaction

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren discussed the current aspects of the companies’ interaction at a meeting in St. Petersburg on Friday. In particular, the parties noted the contribution of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to the reliability and safety of gas supplies to consumers in Germany and Europe, Gazprom said in a press release.

"Special emphasis at the meeting was placed on the progress of the Nord Stream 2 project and the development of the German gas transmission system," the company said.

According to the press release, the parties discussed the ongoing interaction between the companies on developing deposits located in Russia.

"Alexey Miller and Mario Mehren expressed their appreciation for the joint efforts on the projects for the development and exploration of Blocks 1A, 4A and 5A in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye oil, gas and condensate field and the Yuzhno-Russkoye oil and gas field," the company said.

Also, on Friday, a working meeting between Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon, French politician, took place in St. Petersburg.

"The parties discussed the current development trends of the French and European energy markets, while also stressing the importance of the Nord Stream 2 project for reliable supplies of Russian gas to European consumers, Gazprom said in a statement.

Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon gave special consideration to Gazprom's cultural projects, the company’s press service added.