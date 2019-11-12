EU, Russia, Ukraine fail to reach progress at gas consultations on claims withdrawal

BRUSSELS, November 12. /TASS/. Representatives of the European Union, Russia and Ukraine have failed to reach progress on the key issue of mutual withdrawal of gas claims, including the Stockholm arbitration court and revocation of Kiev’s antimonopoly decisions, at the gas consultations so far, a European source in Brussels told TASS on Tuesday.

"There has been no progress on the issue of the zero option on legal claims (which is part of the package decision on gas transit to EU for 2020 - TASS). That issue was not discussed at the closed expert consultations on November 8 and within exchange of letters," the source said.