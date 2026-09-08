Russia’s KTRV Corporation to showcase various precision weapons at exhibition in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) will demonstrate high-precision weapons of various classes at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the corporation’s press service told TASS.

"The Corporation has focused its international exhibition activities on venues in countries friendly to Russia. Given our long-standing and fruitful cooperation with Egypt, the airshow in El Alamein is an interesting and significant event. KTRV has decided to set up a booth there to showcase high-precision weapons of various classes," the corporation stated, noting that the delegation will be led by KTRV CEO and Hero of Russia Boris Obnosov.

Airshow visitors will be shown the X-38MLE modular short-range multipurpose missile, the X-58USHKE anti-radiation missile, the RVV-MD2 short-range and RVV-BD long-range air-to-air missiles, the K08BE precision glide bombs with an inertial-satellite guidance system and the KAB-250LG bomb with a laser homing seeker, as well as the latest multifunctional, stealthy, high-precision X-69 missile of the new generation.

In addition, the corporation will present full-scale models of the X-31PD high-speed anti-radar missile, the X-35UE anti-ship missile, and the UPAB-1500TV-E guided glide bomb with a combined guidance system, and the concrete-penetrating satellite and inertial guidance UPAB-1500B-E bomb, the RVV-SD medium-range air-to-air missile, and the extended-range air-to-surface missile Kh-59MKM.

"In Boris Obnosov’s view, participating in exhibitions and engaging with leading global specialists and experts helps keep track of trends in the high-precision weapons market and gain a better understanding of foreign customers’ requirements for the products being developed," the press service added.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.