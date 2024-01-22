Russia proposes creating unmanned vehicle productions abroad

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport said it would propose at UMEX 2024 show to create facilities for the production of Russian drones abroad.

The arms trader will hold presentations of Russian unmanned vehicles and discuss cooperation in the sphere with the United Arab Emirates and other Middle East countries.

"Company representatives will speak about broad capabilities in the field of industrial cooperation to localize drone production on the territory of the customer, hold joint work to create prospective samples with the use of major Russian competences in their design and combat engagement," it said.

The company will also offer the construction of service centers of regional and local level to overhaul and maintain unmanned complexes of various producers. "The proposals have been formed on the basis of the rich experience of creating similar infrastructure in conditions of massive engagement of unmanned systems in real combat conditions," Rosoboronexport said.

UMEX 2024 will be held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-25.