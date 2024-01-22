Russia promotes Klavesin underwater craft abroad

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia began promoting Klavesin-1RE autonomous underwater craft on the global market, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said adding partner countries with access to the sea have displayed interest.

"We began to promote Klavesin-1RE autonomous unmanned underwater craft, which caused major interest of countries with access to the sea," he said on the eve of the UMEX 2024 show.

The Russian arms trader also promotes battle-tested Orlan-10E, Orlan-30 and Orion-E unmanned aerial vehicles and Kub-E kamikaze drones. "We actively cooperate with Russian producers to market products upgraded according to the feedback from the battlefield and new products," he said.

Klavesin-1RE surveys seabed by a sonar and selects objects for detailed study onboard the carrier vessel. It surveys the objects also with television and electromagnetic means. The underwater robot produces acoustic profiles of the seabed and measures parameters of the environment at all operational depths and speeds.

UMEX 2024 will be held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-25.