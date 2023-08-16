Ukrainian saboteurs repeat attempt to infiltrate Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group numbering six militants again tried to enter Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"Thanks to coordinated joint actions by units from the Russian Defense Ministry and Russia’s FSB Border Directorate for the Bryansk Region, today at 07:00 a.m., an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group numbering six militants to cross into the Bryansk Region was thwarted. Five saboteurs were eliminated," he wrote.

As reported earlier, on August 15, during an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the borderline Starodubsky District in the Bryansk Region, a worker at an agricultural enterprise was injured. FSB operatives assisted by the Russian Defense Ministry units eliminated four saboteurs.