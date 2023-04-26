Russian artillery wipes out US-made radar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, April 26. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a US-made radar in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Wednesday.

"At night, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Inzhenernoye destroyed an AN/TPQ-36 radar station and a pickup truck. Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the strike and another two received heavy wounds," the spokesman said.

On April 25, Russian artillery destroyed the temporary deployment site of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 124th territorial defense brigade together with two motor vehicles, killing 12 and wounding another seven Ukrainian personnel.