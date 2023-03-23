Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian munitions depot near Donetsk — battlegroup South

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian munitions depot near the settlement of Maryinka in the Donetsk area, Ivan Bigma, a spokesman for battlegroup South, told TASS on Thursday.

"Artillery of a motorized unit destroyed a Ukrainian munitions depot near Maryinka in the area the settlement of Pobeda," he said.

The spokesman said three platoon strongholds with enemy personnel and fire weapons and a Ukrainian temporary base have been destroyed near Avdeyevka by crews of 152mm towed Giatsint-B guns of the artillery brigade of the Southern Military District, which are supporting assault groups near the settlement of Keramik.