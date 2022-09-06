Moscow says Ukraine op stimulated foreign partners' interest in Russian weapons

BAKU, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has significantly sparked foreign partners' interest in Russian arms, the press service of Russia's Federal Service of Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS on Tuesday at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX - 2022 in Baku.

"The special military operation in Ukraine has greatly awakened the interest of foreign partners in Russian arms," the Federal Service of Military and Technical Cooperation said, "Many of them have sized up their effectiveness in combat use through available materials. Furthermore, they were once again convinced of the high quality, dependability, durability and functional reliability of domestically produced military products".

As the federal service noted, any military operation or armed conflict of any level is carefully studied by specialists. In addition to tactical techniques, the effectiveness of the equipment used is also analyzed, that is, its combat power, stability on the battlefield, reliability, maintainability, and ability to withstand enemy strikes and many other parameters.

"In this regard, it is with a high degree of confidence that interest in Russian-made military equipment offered on the international market will grow," the Federal Service of Military and Technical Cooperation concluded.

The 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX (2022) is running from September 6 to 8 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. It brings together 208 companies from such countries as Bulgaria, Italy, China, France, the Netherlands and for the first time from Jordan. The joint Russian exposition of military equipment on the area of more than 250 square meters is represented by Rosoboronexport. The producer intends to exhibit about 500 units of equipment.