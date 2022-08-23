Baltic Fleet’s ship carries out training launch of Kalibr cruise missile in White Sea

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The small missile ship Mytishchi of Russia’s Baltic Fleet has carried out a combat training launch of a Kalibr-NK cruise missile in the White Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s press-service has said.

"In accordance with the combat training schedule of the Baltic Fleet’s forces the small missile ship Mytishchi fired a Kalibr cruise missile in the White Sea to hit a coastal target at the Chizha training ground (in the Arkhangelsk Region - TASS)," the news release reads.

Before the launch, The Mytishchi made a voyage across the Baltic Sea to the Gulf of Finland, then along inland waterways through the Neva River, Lake Ladoga and the White Sea-Baltic Canal to the White Sea. The ship visited the Northern Fleet’s base at Severodvinsk. In all, it covered more than two thousand nautical miles (approximately 3,700 kilometers - TASS).

To accomplish the set task, the ship moved to the Northern Fleet's training areas, from where it launched a Kalibr cruise missile at a coastal target at the Chizha training ground. According to objective monitoring data, the high accuracy missile successfully hit the coastal target.

The Mytishchi will now use the same route to return to the Baltic naval base in the city of Baltiysk, in the Kaliningrad Region.