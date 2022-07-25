Russian Guardsmen uncover large arms cache in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Guard’s personnel uncovered a large arms cache of the Ukrainian army in their special reconnaissance and search measures in populated areas in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Guard’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian Guardsmen uncovered an NLAW anti-tank missile system, 20 grenade launchers and mortars and 500 ammunition rounds for these weapons, an MG 42 machine gun and another 7 small arms, over 21,000 pieces of ammunition for it, 350 munitions for large-caliber guns, over 100 artillery shells, foreign-made mines and 50 hand grenades," the press office specified.

In their reconnaissance and search measures in populated areas in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Guardsmen also delivered eight civilians, including two children, to the evacuation gathering point, the press office said.