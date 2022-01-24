Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes embark on long-distance deployment

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet's task force made up of the Project 20380 corvettes Stoiky and Soobrazitelny departed from the naval base of Baltiysk for long-distance deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Pursuant to the main goals of their deployment, the warships will participate in naval drills under the general command of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, ensure naval presence and demonstrate the St. Andrew’s [Russian naval] flag in various parts of the World Ocean," the press office specified.

Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations. The corvettes of this type incorporate the latest solutions for reducing their physical fields. In particular, the shipbuilders significantly reduced their radar signature during their construction, using radio absorption materials and specially designing their hull and superstructure.

Project 20380 corvettes are armed with Uran anti-ship missiles, Redut surface-to-air missile systems, A-190 artillery guns and Paket-NK anti-submarine warfare weapons. They can carry Ka-27 helicopters of any modification.