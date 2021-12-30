Value of Rosoboronexport contracts with sub-Saharan African states reaches 2.5 bln euros

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The value of contracts signed by the Russian state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) with sub-Saharan African countries reached 2.5 bln euros in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Mikheyev said on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport continued to strengthen its positions in regional markets. Its order book in Southeast Asia has grown significantly, the value of contracts signed in 2021 with sub-Saharan African countries reached 2.5 billion euros," he was quoted as saying by the company’s press service.

"During the summit in India (the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held in New Delhi on December 6 - TASS), a long-awaited contract was signed for the licensed production of AK-203 assault rifles with a final unprecedented 100% localization in the country. Negotiations on new breakthrough topics in the field of military-technical cooperation were also launched in New Delhi," CEO added.

"The top five new export products unveiled in 2021 includes the Checkmate light tactical aircraft showcased at MAKS and Dubai Airshows, Orion-E reconnaissance/strike unmanned aircraft system demonstrated in Russia and abroad, TOS-2 Tosochka MRL with thermobaric ammunition, Kalashnikov AK-19 assault rifle and the S-350E Vityaz air defense missile system," Mikheev said.

In 2022, Rosoboronexport plans to further expand the range of weapons and military equipment exported from Russia and its presence in the global market. "Next year we will focus on the development of proposals in the field of unmanned aircraft and robotics, AI-based high-tech products, and precision guided ammunition. At the same time, the largest demand is expected to be for defensive systems designed to protect the sovereignty of our partners and repel air, sea and land threats, as well as for counterterrorism equipment," the chief executive noted.

Rosoboronexport added that increased attention was paid to other latest Russian-made products, the press service said. "In particular, great interest was shown in the Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft gun/missile system, the Krasukha EW system and the Repellent-Patrol mobile EW system for countering small drones, which were contracted for the first time in 2021," the corporation said.