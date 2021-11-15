Russia’s export order book of air defense weapons hits $14 bln

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport estimates its air defense weapon order book at $14 billion, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday.

"Rosoboronexport’s air defense weapon order book is estimated at almost $14 billion. It includes surface-to-air missile systems and complexes, radar stations and radar systems, automated control systems, electronic warfare and radio-technical reconnaissance stations and counter-drone systems," the chief executive said.

The air defense weapons that enjoy the greatest demand among foreign buyers at present include S-400 ‘Triumf,’ Antei-2500 and Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems, Buk-M2E, Tor-M2E and Tor-M2K surface-to-air missile launchers, Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun systems, Sosna, Gibka-S and Pechora-2M surface-to-air missile systems and Igla-S and Verba man-portable air defense weapons, he said.