Rosoboronexport processing requests for Orlan-10E and Orion-E drones — CEO

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport is reviewing about ten requests for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike drones, CEO of the Russian arms export agency Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on Thursday at the Army 2021 international forum.

"Rosoboronexport is currently handling requests from more than twenty countries for the Orlan-10E and about ten requests for the Orion-E reconnaissance and strike [drones] recently offered on the global market," the chief executive said.

Signed contracts are in place for the Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Mikheyev said. "Our plants are following through on them. Some of the contracts were fulfilled and the products were delivered to the customer," he added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army 2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka outside Moscow.