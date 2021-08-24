Pre-contract negotiations on Pantsir-S1M underway with ten countries — Rosoboronexport

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) is in pre-contract talks on the Pantsir S1M anti-aircraft missile and gun systems with ten Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific countries, a company spokesperson told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum.

"At present, we are conducting pre-contract work on it with more than ten countries, primarily Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific nations," the company representative said.

According to the spokesperson, the Pantsir-S1M system has been equipped with advanced guided missiles, enabling it to extend its striking range from 20 km to 30 km, while raising maximum altitude from 15 km to 18 km and tripling the protected area.

"Apart from new guided missiles, the system is also capable of using missiles created for the Pantsir-S1 system. In addition, its combat performance has been elevated in terms of security and jamming resistance, and firing capacity per unit of time has been improved," the Rosoboronexport spokesperson noted.

The Army-2021 forum is currently in progress in Kubinka outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.