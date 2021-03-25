Russian Baltic Fleet ships strike enemy air targets with artillery guns in drills

KALININGRAD, March 25. /TASS/. Small missile ships of the Baltiysk naval base delivered artillery fire against a notional enemy’s air targets during naval drills, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"At a Baltic Sea naval range, the surface action group comprising the small missile ships Mytishchi, Zelyony Dol, Odintsovo and Passat jointly practiced measures to repel a notional enemy’s air attacks with shipborne artillery weapons," the press office said in a statement.

The practice fire was delivered from 76mm and 30mm artillery guns against the targets that simulated adversary air targets designated with the help of special pyrotechnic jet cartridges, the statement says.

For the time of the firing exercise, the naval ranges close to the coast of the Kaliningrad Region were declared temporarily dangerous for shipping and flights. The Baltic Fleet involved up to ten surface ships and support vessels to provide security in the region, the press office said.