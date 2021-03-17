Russian Baltic Fleet ships eliminate enemy sub in anti-submarine warfare drills

KALININGRAD, March 17. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s small anti-submarine warfare ships Aleksin and Kabardino-Balkaria held drills at Baltic Sea naval ranges to search for and destroy a notional enemy’s submarine, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Aleksin and Kabardino-Balkaria of the Baltic naval base practiced measures during the drills to search for, detect, maintain contact, track and fight a hypothetical enemy’s submarine, employing anti-submarine warfare armament," the press office said in a statement.

The crews of the anti-submarine warfare ships successfully identified the target and struck it with RBU-6000 rocket launchers and also practiced the employment of torpedo armament, the statement says.

At the Baltic Sea naval ranges, the crews of the anti-submarine warfare ships also held drills to repel enemy air attacks from various altitudes and directions, firing shipborne anti-aircraft missile systems, the press office said.