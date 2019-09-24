India fully pays for frigates under construction for its Navy at Russian shipyard

KALININGRAD, September 24. /TASS/. India has fully paid for the Project 11356 missile frigates, which Russia’s Yantar Shipyard in the Kaliningrad Region is building for the Indian Navy, President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"All the money under the contract [with India] has been transferred. Now we are waiting for the [Yantar] Shipyard to start this work in an active manner. We actually hope that the [ships’] hulls will be mounted on a solid foundation in the coming month and substantive work will begin," Rakhmanov said, replying to a question about the pace of work to build frigates for the Indian Navy.

The president of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said the Yantar Shipyard would carry out work to outfit the warships and expressed confidence that the shipbuilders would comply with the schedule of their construction.

"The responsibility is so high and the budget is so critical that we have no chances to disrupt work under these orders," Rakhmanov said, stressing that this was the issue of the shipyard’s reputation.

Russia and India signed contracts in November 2018 on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates. Under the deal, two frigates will be built at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) and the other two will be constructed at India’s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). Head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Rakhmanov earlier reported that the first two Project 11356 frigates for India would be built in Russia within three years.

Project 11356 frigates are designed to deliver strikes against enemy surface ships and submarines in the coastal and oceanic zones and fight air targets both independently and as part of a naval group. The warships of this type are armed with A-190 100mm artillery guns, striking missile and air defense systems, including Kalibr and Shtil complexes and torpedo tubes. The frigates displace 3,620 tonnes, are 124.8 meters long, develop a speed of 30 knots and have an operating range of 4,850 miles. The frigates can carry a Ka-27 helicopter and its modification.