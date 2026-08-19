Japan to begin developing submarine-launched hypersonic missiles in 2027

TOKYO, August 19. /TASS/. The Japanese Ministry of Defense intends to begin developing submarine-launched hypersonic missiles and long-range strike drones in 2027, the Kyodo News agency reported.

According to the agency, the relevant provisions have already been included in the ministry’s draft budget for 2027. It is noted that next year’s defense budget will place special emphasis on technologies and weapons related to the realization of "retaliatory strike capabilities." It noted that Japan intends to begin developing submarine-launched hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to intercept, as well as technologies that will enable unmanned underwater vehicles to launch long-range missiles.

In the field of air defense, plans include the procurement of interceptor drones as well as ship-based strike drones. An artificial intelligence-based decision-support system will also be developed for the Joint Operations Command, according to the agency.

It was previously reported that the Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to request a record budget of 8.9 trillion yen ($56.3 billion at the current exchange rate) for fiscal year 2027. However, with related expenses included, Japan’s defense spending is likely to exceed 10.6 trillion yen ($67.08 billion) and amount to about 1.5% of the country’s GDP.

On December 16, 2022, the Japanese government approved a new national security strategy. In particular, it recognizes Japan’s right to launch counterstrikes against targets on the territory of a potential adversary. At the same time, the document stresses that preemptive strikes are not permitted. The strategy also called for increasing military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, following NATO’s model, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has already promised that this goal will be achieved ahead of schedule. To acquire counterstrike capabilities, the Japanese government plans to increase the range of its existing Type 12 missiles, develop its own hypersonic weapons, and purchase American Tomahawk cruise missiles. Almost immediately after being elected prime minister, Takaichi ordered a review of key security documents, including the national security strategy, citing the serious security situation in the world and in the region surrounding Japan.