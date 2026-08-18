Syrian Foreign Ministry calls Israeli strike on Idlib airbase 'unjustified aggression'

BEIRUT, August 18. /TASS/. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called the Israeli Air Force's strikes on a military airfield in the Syrian province of Idlib "an unjustified act of aggression" in a statement published on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrikes targeting the Abu Duhur military air base in Idlib province and considers them an unjustified act of aggression," the statement says, urging the international community and the United Nations Security Council to "take a firm position against Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty." In this regard, Damascus accused Israel of seeking to provoke an escalation and of attempting to "undermine efforts to strengthen stability" in the Middle East.

Earlier, Syria TV, citing a source, reported that the Israeli Air Force had carried out several strikes on the Abu Duhur airbase in Idlib province, located in northwestern Syria. According to the report, the attacks resulted in material damage. No reports of civilian casualties have been received. According to Reuters, the attacks targeted the runway and storage facilities.