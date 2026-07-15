Over 140 fans detained in Paris after France-Spain World Cup semifinal — TV

PARIS, July 15. /TASS/. French police detained a total of 141 football fans in Paris early on Wednesday following the French national team's loss in the World Cup semifinal, BFMTV channel reported, citing the Paris police prefecture.

Most of the detentions were related to the use of pyrotechnics, including their use against police officers. Even amid minor incidents across the city and the surrounding suburbs, there were no reports of injuries or significant damage.

Similar public order disturbances were recorded in Lyon, where police used tear gas to disperse violent crowds, according to footage shown by the TV channel. About 20 people were detained there after clashes with law enforcement.

France was defeated 0-2 by Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal, and will play in the third-place match. Didier Deschamps, who has been the head coach of the French national team for 14 years, will step down from the position after the World Cup.