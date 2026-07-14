Less than half of Americans support US strikes on Iran, poll shows

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. Only 37% of Americans backed new US strikes on Iran, according to a poll carried out on July 10-12 by Reuters and the research company Ipsos.

Furthermore, half of respondents said the US war with Iran "has not been worth its cost."

The poll included 1,019 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of about four percentage points.

The US and Israel began a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect on July 8. He accused Tehran of violating bilateral agreements.