Chad sees ties with Russia moving in positive direction — Chadian foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Chad notes that relations with Russia are trending in a positive direction, even amid geopolitical uncertainty, Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul stated during negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The minister highlighted that his country views developing relations with Russia as very important.

"We have noted the positive dynamics in Russian-Chadian ties in recent years, concerning the visit of Chadian president to Russia in January 2024, Lavrov’s visit to Chad in June 2024, as well as our meeting in New York in September 2025. And we want this new boost to contribute to the advancement of our ties," Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul stressed.