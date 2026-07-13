Iran never violated signed memorandum with US — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, July 13. /TASS/. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never violated the memorandum signed with the United States, and all responsibility for its non-fulfillment lies with Washington, the representative of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated at a briefing.

"Iran has never been the initiator of violating obligations. We proudly state that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always shown meticulousness and seriousness in any negotiations," Baghaei said. "The party that constantly violates agreements is the American side."