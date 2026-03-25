At least 12 people killed in attack on Iranian city near Tehran

CAIRO, March 25. /TASS/. At least 12 people were killed and 28 injured when Israel and the United States struck the Iranian city of Varamin located southeast of Tehran, the Fars news agency said.

Debris dismantling after the attack lasted 36 hours.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.