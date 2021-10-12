Meetings with Putin prove active pace of relations between Armenia and Russia — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, October 12. /TASS/. Frequent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin testify to the active pace of relations between Armenia and Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"This is our fourth meeting this year. First of all, I want to thank you for the invitation to visit Moscow. These frequent meetings testify to the active pace of our relations and a shared understanding of the importance of our allied strategic relations," the prime minister said.

"Needless to say that active processes are currently underway in our region and across the globe, and it is very important for the allies to meet frequently and synchronize watches," he stated.

The situation in the region has not stabilized fully as of yet, Pashinyan went on to say. "As you have noted, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unsettled and it is clear that Russia plays a key role in the settlement of the conflict and in general in ensuring security in our region," Pashinyan said, adding that Russia also co-chairs the OSCE Minsk Group. "All these issues are very important, and I am very glad to have this chance to discuss this entire agenda with you," the prime minister added.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin Corridor.