US indicts Russian national Sabirov who was added to Commerce blacklist earlier

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. The US Justice Department has indicted Russian national Ilias Sabirov who was earlier blacklisted by the Commerce Department, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Apart from Sabirov, two Bulgarian citizens were blacklisted and indicted as well. According to the US officials, all three "used Bulgarian company Multi Technology Integration Group EEOD (MTIG) to receive controlled items from the U.S. and send them to Russia." "Under U.S. export control law, the goods could not be shipped to Russia without the permission of the U.S. government," the statement reads. The hearing will be held in Austin, Texas.

Two charges are tied to violation of US export control laws and the other one is linked to money laundering "in a scheme to procure sensitive radiation-hardened circuits from the U.S. and ship those components to Russia through Bulgaria without required licenses.".